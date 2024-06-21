Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma celebrates International Yoga Day at SMS stadium

Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) A state-level function was held at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday to celebrate the 10th International Yoga Day.

Governor Kalraj Mishra, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani and Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa attended the programme organized by the National Institute of Ayurveda.

Public representatives, officers, students and a large number of yoga lovers participated in this program organized by the National Institute of Ayurveda.

On this occasion, the chief minister said that yoga is a precious boon of our ancient sages. Yoga has an important role in the establishment of a healthy lifestyle and an ideal society.

He said that Yoga has once again become popular on the global stage with the inspiration and meaningful initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

He further called upon every citizen to inculcate a healthy lifestyle by practising yoga. PTI AG HIG HIG