Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, ex-CM Ashok Gehlot condole ex-governor Satyapal Malik's demise

Jaipur, Aug 5 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and other leaders on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the demise of former governor Satyapal Malik.

"The news of former governor Satyapal Malik's demise is extremely saddening," Sharma said, while praying for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family.

Gehlot said that he had recently visited Malik at RML Hospital in Delhi to inquire about his health. He said that Malik had been unwell for some time and his condition was a matter of concern for many.

"Malik remained engaged in public life, held several key positions and will always be remembered for his spirit of struggle and commitment to public service," he said. PTI SDA MNK MNK