Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma joins people for morning walk in Jaipur

Jaipur, Apr 12 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday joined the local residents for a morning walk at Jaipur's Central Park.

Advertisment

Sharma along with Bharatiya Janata Party state general secretary Shravan Singh Bagdi, other leaders and workers interacted with the local residents.

During his interaction, he discussed the problems that the people were facing and took feedback on the government schemes and actions.

He further assured people that their concerns would be addressed. After his visit to the park, he visited a temple. PTI SDA HIG HIG