Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma lauds youth for their contribution to the nation

Jaipur, Jul 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday highlighted the invaluable contributions of talented youths towards their families, society, and the nation.

Sharma, while speaking at the oath-taking and Pratibha Samman ceremony organized by the All India Rao Rajput Mahasabha at Birla Auditorium in Jaipur, highlighted that the achievements of the youth not only enhance their honour but also serve as inspiration for others to progress in life.

Sharma reaffirmed the state government's dedication to fostering comprehensive development among youth and empowering women, aiming to transform Rajasthan into a developed state.

He said the government has announced 4 lakh jobs in five years in the state budget to enhance employment opportunities.

In support of nurturing young sporting talent, Sharma also referred to the recent announcement of the establishment of sports universities and colleges at the divisional level to refine and advance sports abilities.

He underscored Modi's initiatives, such as "Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao" to improve the sex ratio and the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan for a cleaner nation.

"Now the Prime Minister has started the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' campaign to promote the environment, which we all have to take forward," he said.

Praising the historical legacy and societal contributions of the Rao Rajput community, Sharma commended their patriotism and influence on other communities despite their smaller size.

Ladu Singh Thikriya, National Chief Patron of All India Rao Rajput Mahasabha, National president Prahlad Singh Devpura, and many others attended the programme.