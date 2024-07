Jaipur, Jul 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met the state's newly appointed Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde here on Wednesday.

A Raj Bhavan spokesperson said that Chief Minister Sharma met Bagde at the Raj Bhavan guest house, adding it was a courtesy visit.

Bagde will take oath as the new governor of the state on Wednesday evening, succeeding outgoing Governor Kalraj Mishra. PTI AG MNK MNK