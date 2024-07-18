Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma praises journalists as 'guardians of society'

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday praised journalists as the "guardians of society" and the fourth pillar of democracy.

He highlighted their role in raising awareness and presenting every incident to the public with impartiality and truth.

Sharma also affirmed the state government's commitment to empowering journalists who work fearlessly.

Addressing a delegation of journalists at the chief minister's residence, Sharma likened their contributions to those of the administration, politics, and police, all working towards Rajasthan's welfare and development.

"We have always believed in recognising exemplary journalism. Therefore, in this year's state budget, the government has announced the Late Shri Bishan Singh Shekhawat Journalism Award for journalists doing excellent journalism," Sharma said.

Reflecting on the legacy of Shekhawat, Sharma praised his role in rural journalism, saying his influential 'Aao Gaon Chalein' column vividly portrayed village traditions and the social fabric.

"He captured every nuance of the village life," Sharma remarked, underscoring Shekhawat's dedication to conveying the voices of employees to the government. PTI SDA MNK MNK