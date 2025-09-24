Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma reviews arrangements for PM Modi's visit to Banswara

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday reviewed arrangements for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Banswara on September 25.

Sharma inspected the helipad at Napla in the Banswara district, the meeting venue and other key sites. He instructed officials to ensure proper arrangements for drinking water, parking and seating for the public gathering, officials said.

The chief minister also reviewed preparations for the interaction of beneficiaries of the PM-KUSUM scheme with the prime minister. He held a meeting with senior officials at the venue and directed them to finalise all arrangements.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, Director General of Police Rajeev Kumar Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary (PWD) Praveen Gupta and other divisional and district officials were present during the review. PTI SDA MNK MNK