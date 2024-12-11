Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma rushes man injured in road accident to hospital

Jaipur, Dec 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday rushed a man injured in a road accident to hospital in his car, a CMO official said.

The accident occurred near the NRI Circle when one of the vehicles of the CM's carcade hit a road divider while trying to avoid collision with a car, the official added.

"Two people were injured in the accident. The chief minister stopped the vehicle and immediately rushed one injured to the Mahatma Gandhi Hospital in his vehicle. The second injured was taken to a nearby hospital as he had very mild injuries.

"The CM's carcade was moving as usual and no traffic was stopped... an accident took place. The CM took information about the matter and wasted no time in taking the seriously injured person to the hospital in his vehicle, instead of waiting for an ambulance to come," he said.

Further details about the accident and the vehicles involved are awaited. PTI SDA MNK MNK