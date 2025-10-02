Rajasthan CM buys khadi products, urges people to embrace swadeshi

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday celebrated Gandhi Jayanti by purchasing Khadi products at Khadi Gramodyog Bhawan in Jaipur.

He appealed to people to adopt swadeshi goods in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call of "Har Ghar Swadeshi, Ghar Ghar Swadeshi." Sharma bought khadi items and made the payment through UPI, promoting the government's push for "Digital India".

"The Prime Minister's call for 'Har Ghar Swadeshi', Ghar Ghar Swadeshi' is the foundation of an Atmanirbhar Bharat. We all should embrace this call and use more and more swadeshi products," the chief minister said.

Earlier, he paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at his statue located within the Khadi Gramodyog premises.

Jaipur Greater Mayor Dr Soumya Gurjar, officials from the Khadi and Village Industries Board, and members of the public were also present on the occasion.