Rajasthan CM calls for better facilities at historic, religious tourist sites

Jaipur, Aug 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday directed officials to upgrade infrastructure at historic and religious tourist sites to attract more visitors and create local employment opportunities.

Reviewing the Tourism and Art and Culture Department's projects, Sharma said Rajasthan is emerging as a leading state in tourism and stressed timely completion of works with regular monitoring, according to an official statement.

"Development works must include inputs from public representatives and locals," he said.

He asked for priority to be given to the restoration of stepwells, upgradation of museums and panoramas, and for guidelines to promote water and desert adventure activities.

He also directed preparations for developing Pushkar's Brahma Temple corridor, boosting rural tourism and creating a Tribal Tourist Circuit at Beneshwar Dham, Rameshwar Ghat and Begod Sangam.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari and senior officials attended the meeting. PTI AG KSS KSS