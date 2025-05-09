Rajasthan CM cancels leaves of govt staff, directs release of Rs 5 cr to each border district

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday ordered the cancellation of leaves of government employees and directed officials to release Rs 5 crore to each of the border districts of Barmer, Jaisalmer, Bikaner and Sriganganagar.

The decisions were made at a high-level meeting here amid rising tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad after Indian armed forces pounded terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan Occupied Kashmir in response to the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.

According to an official statement, special instructions were issued for the border districts of Rajasthan after the chief minister spoke with the district collectors and superintendents of police concerned.

On Thursday evening, the sound of massive explosions rocked Jaisalmer and a blackout was enforced in western Rajasthan districts bordering Pakistan, plunging the whole stretch into darkness, police said.

A top official confirmed a massive sound was heard in Jaisalmer. After a brief lull, the sound of explosions continued for nearly an hour.

In the meeting earlier in the day, Sharma directed that necessary human resources be made available in the border areas in adequate numbers so that public services are not disrupted in emergency situations.

"Our state, situated on the Pakistan border, is sensitive from the security point of view. As such, everyone should prioritise national interests and discharge their responsibilities.

"In emergency situations, we should work in a planned manner by giving top priority to civil security," the chief minister said.

He directed officials to deploy SDRF units to the border areas and release additional financial assistance of Rs 5 crore each for Sriganganagar, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Barmer and Rs 2.50 crore for Phalodi, Jodhpur and Hanumangarh for them to put in place necessary equipment in emergency situations.

He directed officials to immediately fill vacant posts related to food, medical service, water and electricity supply, and rendering police and administrative services in the border districts. PTI AG NSD NSD NSD