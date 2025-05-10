Rajasthan CM chairs all-party meeting amid Indo-Pak conflict

Jaipur, May 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday held an all-party meeting at his office here and briefed party representatives about the state government’s preparedness amid the ongoing military conflict between India and Pakistan.

The western part of Rajasthan, which shares International Border with Pakistan, has been facing aerial threats from the neighbouring country.

Even today, a high alert was issued in the border districts Jaisalmer, Barmer, Bikaner and Sri Ganganagar amid threats of potential strikes by Pakistan.

The all-party meeting was attended by Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully and representatives of other political parties.

The chief minister shared details regarding the state government's preparations and also sought suggestions.

"The CM called an all-party meeting to discuss the situation. Details regarding our preparations were shared with the leaders of political parties and suggestions were sought. The leaders of all parties extended support," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said.

He said that representatives from all parties are united and gave their suggestions.

Leader of Opposition Jully said that the government has made elaborate arrangements in view of the situation and the entire opposition is with the government.

He said that the entire nation stands with the defence forces of the country.

Pakistan launched a fresh wave of drone attacks targeting 26 locations, including Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer and Barmer, for the second night on Friday which were successfully thwarted. PTI SDA NB