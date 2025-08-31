Rajasthan CM chairs meeting of BJP legislature party before start of Assembly session

Jaipur, Aug 31 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday chaired a meeting of the BJP legislature party at his residence a day ahead of the Assembly session begins here.

The meeting discussed strategies to ensure the smooth functioning of the House and to highlight welfare schemes and public interest issues effectively.

The chief minister directed ministers to come prepared with replies related to their departments and to present the state government's welfare initiatives in detail.

MLAs were asked to remain present in the House throughout the session, raise public issues on priority and extend full support to the government in countering the Opposition.

"The Congress wants to disrupt House proceedings, but the BJP believes the Assembly should work as a platform to fulfil people's expectations. Our priority will be to ensure smooth functioning of the House and to strongly counter the false propaganda of the Congress," Sharma said.

The chief minister said several new Bills will be introduced in the session and urged legislators to ensure full attendance and support their smooth passage.

Comparing his government's 18-month tenure with the previous Congress regime, Sharma claimed more development work has been carried out in a shorter time span.

He asked MLAs to highlight these achievements in the House and before the media, especially in view of the upcoming panchayat and municipal elections.

The chief minister also outlined upcoming campaigns including Seva Pakhwada, Gaon Chalo Abhiyan, Shahar Chalo Abhiyan, Sahkarita Andolan and Khelo India University Games, urging legislators to actively participate.

Sharma said the double-engine government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership is committed to all-round development of Rajasthan.

"The people of the state had elected us with high expectations and trust. Our government is fully meeting those aspirations," he said.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Minister Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg, ministers and MLAs attended the meeting. PTI SDA KSS KSS