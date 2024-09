Jaipur, Sep 3 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday expressed condolences on the demise of Poonam Chand Yadav, father of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

In his condolence message, Sharma prayed to God to give peace to the departed soul and to provide strength to the bereaved family. PTI SDA KSS KSS