Rajasthan CM conducts aerial survey of rain-affected areas in Sawai Madhopur

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday conducted an aerial survey in Sawai Madhopur district to assess the damage caused by flood-like situation following heavy rainfall.

Sharma flew over Chakeri, Jadawata, Ajanoti, Mainpura, Dhanauli and Surwal villages, and inspected the damaged Bodal culvert in Khandar, officials said.

He landed at the Chakchainpura airstrip, where he interacted with affected residents, an official statement said.

The chief minister assured villagers of timely relief and rehabilitation and directed officials to expedite disaster response and support measures.

"All necessary help must be provided without delay. The administration should remain on alert mode and ensure that people do not face further hardships," Sharma was quoted as saying in an official statement.

He also instructed district authorities to remain in constant touch with local communities and ensure adequate distribution of food, medical supplies, and other essentials.

Several areas of Sawai Madhopur district have been reeling under the impact of continuous rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging, damage to infrastructure, and disruption of connectivity in low-lying regions.