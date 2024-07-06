Rajasthan CM conducts surprise inspection of developmental projects in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma conducted a surprise inspection of projects here on Saturday to review the transportation and health facilities available for the general public, an official statement said.

During the inspection, he discussed the construction work and arrangements and gave the necessary guidelines to the officials, it said.

The chief minister first visited the Hirapura Bus Terminal on Ajmer Road and reviewed the arrangements. He took detailed information about the project from the officials.

He instructed them to ensure the availability of basic facilities, including the proper arrangement of drinking water, shaded places to sit, and a sanitation system for the passengers so that the operation of buses could begin in August, the statement read.

Sharma instructed the officials of Jaipur Development Authority and Municipal Corporation to make suitable arrangements in advance to avoid the problems caused by heavy rains so the public does not face any difficulties.

He also inspected the construction of the Metro extension from Mansarovar to Ajmer Road crossing under Jaipur Metro Phase 1-D in Mansarovar, as per the statement.

Sharma further instructed the officials to complete the metro project soon while ensuring the quality of development works. He discussed the expansion of the metro facility to the newly constructed Heerapura Bus Terminal.

Also, instructions were given to determine the route for Phase 2 of Metro and to issue a tender for preparing DPR soon.

The chief minister inspected the open jail in Sanganer. After this, he directed the officials of the Jaipur Development Authority to complete the process of land allocation in a week for building a 300-bed hospital. He directed the officials of the Medical and Health Department to prepare the DPR soon so that the foundation stone of the construction work could be laid before Diwali, the statement read.

Sharma then visited the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS). He instructed the officials to improve the medical facilities in RUHS, appoint doctors, and make proper arrangements for the stay of the relatives of the patients.

Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to CM Shikhar Aggarwal, Principal Secretary Urban Development and Housing T. Ravikant, along with senior officers of Jaipur Development Authority, Municipal Corporation, Jaipur Metro Rail Corporation, RUHS were present, the statement added.