Rajasthan CM directs MLAs to ensure relief to flood victims in state

Jaipur, Sep 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday directed MLAs to conduct intensive inspections in their constituencies for three days from September 5 to 7 to ensure relief to people affected by heavy rains and floods in the state.

He also instructed ministers in charge and secretaries to tour their respective areas for at least two days to address public grievances.

"The state government stands shoulder to shoulder with the people of Rajasthan in every situation," Sharma said in discussion with the MLAs.

The chief minister said the state has received more than 56 per cent excess rainfall between June 1 and September 1 this year.

He asked legislators to visit areas affected by rain and coordinate with district administrations to further accelerate relief and rescue operations.

He directed ministers in charge and MLAs to take regular feedback from officials and hold meetings with district collectors and senior officers.

Legislators were also asked to boost the morale of affected people, ensure timely evacuation from low-lying areas, and monitor the distribution of food packets, drinking water, medicines and clothes.

He instructed them to arrange safe temporary shelters for women, children, elderly and differently-abled people and ensure adequate deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and volunteers, an official statement said.