Rajasthan CM directs officers to ensure adequate drinking water supply in summer season

Jaipur, Apr 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday held a meeting with Public Health Engineering Department officials to review the demand and availability of drinking water after a sudden rise in temperature.

Sharma instructed officials to ensure that people face no trouble for water in the summer season.

A couple of days ago, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje had expressed anguish regarding water arrangements in Jhalawar saying, "The officers are sleeping, the people are crying, I will not let this happen", which prompted the opposition Congress to corner the Bhajanlal government.

To review the water arrangements, Sharma convened a meeting at the chief minister's residence.

The chief minister said that in recent days, the heat has increased rapidly so adequate drinking water should be provided to the public as per the increasing demand.

He said that all the District Collectors should ensure drinking water management under their own supervision as per the contingency plan.

"There should not be any shortage of water in urban as well as rural areas," he said.

He directed the field officers and employees of PHED to present at the headquarters and not leave the headquarters without competent permission.

In view of the heat, all the work of strengthening drinking water supply, including installation of new hand pumps, tube wells, repairing old hand pumps, tube wells and repairing pipelines should be completed before May 15.

It was informed in the meeting that more than 2.35 lakh hand pumps have been repaired in April so far. In last year's budget, five tube wells and 10 hand pumps were sanctioned for each assembly constituency. Out of these, more than 800 tube wells and 1400 hand pumps will become functional by the end of this month.

Additional Chief Secretary (PHED) Bhaskar A. Sawant informed that work is being done in a time bound manner in major projects of the department.

An amount of Rs 44,889 crore will be released for 59 projects by October 2025, he said.

PHED Minister Kanhaiyalal, Additional Chief Secretary CMO Shikhar Agrawal and other officers were present in the meeting.