Rajasthan CM directs officials to beef up security near Indo-Pak border

Jaipur, Apr 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday directed officials to maintain a high level of alertness and surveillance across the state, particularly in districts close to the Indo-Pak borders.

In a virtual meeting with divisional commissioners, IGs, collectors and SPs, Sharma reviewed the security arrangements in place across the state.

He said that special vigilance is required in districts close to international borders and security agencies should work in continuous coordination.

Sharma instructed officials to treat even the smallest of incidents and pieces of information with seriousness and asked to immediately report such information with higher authorities.

He said that strict adherence to the comprehensive guidelines issued by the Home Department regarding law and order maintenance should be ensured.

The CM directed Additional Director General (ADG) in charge to remain in regular contact with district administration and police officials of their respective regions and conduct frequent visits to ensure effective supervision.

Sharma instructed that public places, tourist spots and crowded areas be closely monitored with sufficient police presence.

"This would help reassure both tourists and local residents about their safety," he said.

This comes in the wake of a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Palagam where at least 26 people, mostly tourists, were gunned down on Tuesday, with some eyewitnesses claiming that they were targeted for being non-Muslims.

The CM also asked for regular checks on hotels, guesthouses and similar establishments to identify any suspicious individuals or activities in a timely manner.

In light of increasing online threats, he instructed authorities to maintain a thorough watch on social media platforms and warned that strict action would be taken against individuals spreading misleading or offensive content.

Sharma described the Pahalgam terror attack as a "cowardly and condemnable act," which has left the entire country in disbelief.

He mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had cut short his foreign trip to return to India and Home Minister Amit Shah had visited the site to assess the situation personally.

Sharma assured that the terrorists responsible for this heinous act would not escape the reach of the security forces.

Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, DGP U R Sahoo and other senior officials were also present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday said that the terror attack shook the entire nation.

"This attack has left everyone in shock. Such a despicable act by the terrorists is a blot on humanity. We cannot even imagine what the families of the victims are going through, especially those who saw the head of their family killed before their eyes," he said.

Talking to reporters, he expressed confidence in the strength and resilience of the country's armed forces.

"I have full faith in our defence forces. They are capable of handling such situations. They will not only confront these challenges but also investigate where the security lapses occurred, as it is hard to understand how such a massive attack could take place despite the presence of thousands of people in the area," he said.

He said, despite political differences, all citizens and political parties come together in such times of national crisis.

"There is already a collective resolve for unity in the country. We are strong enough to confront and fight back," he said. PTI SDA NB NB