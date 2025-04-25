Rajasthan CM directs officials to ensure exit of Pakistani nationals by Home Ministry's deadline

Jaipur, Apr 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday instructed police and administrative officers to strictly implement the guidelines issued by the central government regarding the cancellation of visas for Pakistani nationals in the wake of the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 tourists.

The chief minister held a discussion with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and assured that the directions concerning Pakistani nationals' visas would be rigorously enforced in the state.

Following this, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anand Kumar convened a meeting of senior officials at the Secretariat. The meeting was attended by Director General of Police UR Sahoo, DG CID Security Sanjay Agrawal, Additional Secretary of Home Department Sovila Mathur and other officials.

District Collectors and SP participated in the meeting via video conference.

The Pakistani nationals have to be sent from the Attari border.

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) directed the concerned SPs to ensure that Pakistani nationals residing in the state on visas, excluding long-term visas (LTV), are deported in accordance with the timeframes specified in the Ministry of Home Affairs guidelines.

He directed officials to remain vigilant throughout the state, ensure the safety of the general public and tourists and strictly monitor social media activity.