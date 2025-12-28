Rajasthan CM directs strict monitoring of medicines, tests in govt hospitals

Jaipur, Dec 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday directed officials to ensure strict and regular monitoring of the availability of medicines and diagnostic services in government hospitals to provide timely and better healthcare to the public.

He also instructed officials to take strict action against any irregularities or misuse of government health programmes.

Chairing a review meeting of the Medical and Health Department at the Chief Minister's residence here, Sharma said the Rajasthan government is committed to strengthening healthcare delivery and ensuring effective implementation of departmental schemes.

The chief minister also issued directions for the smooth operation of emergency and maternity-related services, including 108 ambulance services, 104 Janani Express and Mamta Express, to ensure prompt medical assistance to patients.

Reviewing eye screening camps being organised in government schools, Sharma asked officials to conduct such camps division-wise and ensure that needy students are provided spectacles without delay.

He emphasised that negligence in healthcare services would not be tolerated and warned of strict action against erring personnel.

The chief minister further directed that stringent action be taken against those found misusing benefits under the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS).

Senior officials from the Chief Minister's Office and the Medical and Health Department were present at the meeting.