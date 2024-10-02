Rajasthan CM distributes land deeds to around 21,000 homeless tribal families

Jaipur, Oct 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday handed over land deeds to nearly 21,000 beneficiary families of Vimukta, nomadic and semi-nomadic communities.

Sharma was addressing the 'Swachh Bharat Mission Rural and residential deed distribution programme' organised at the State Agricultural Management Institute in Durgapura here.

Earlier in the day, the chief minister visited the Khadi exhibition on the premises of the Rajasthan Khadi and Village Industries Board here where he garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his birth anniversary.

Upholding the significance of the indigenous fabric, he said Khadi is the identity of the country, and its products are environment-friendly.

He urged people to take advantage of the 50 per cent discount on Khadi products as much as possible so that spinners and weavers in the state are benefitted.

The chief minister also purchased Khadi products and made payment through UPI.

During the event at the management institute, Sharma distributed deeds of residential plots to the families of nomadic, semi-nomadic and Vimukta communities and also interacted with some of the beneficiaries.

He said these communities are a living part of Rajasthan's culture and they played an important role in the country's freedom struggle.

said the nearly 9-month tenure of the state government so far has been dedicated to every section, including farmers, labourers, youth and women.

"We are moving towards fulfilling about 50 per cent of the promises of the Sankalp Patra in this short time," he said.

Sharma said the decisions such as increase in farmers' Samman Nidhi and MSP of wheat, LPG cylinder for Rs 450 to needy families, reduction in petrol and diesel rates, rise in honorarium of Anganwadi and panchayat workers, and initiative to implement ERCP scheme are symbols of the vision of the state government.

The chief minister said the government is determined to make the state self-reliant in the field of energy and to provide adequate electricity to farmers during the day by 2027.

The chief minister said that at present about 60,000 posts of grade IV employees are vacant in various departments of the state government, regarding which the previous government did not pay attention and make appointments.

"Now our government is going to recruit on these posts with transparency," he said.

The government has also issued a notification for the recruitment of 23, 820 sanitation workers through local bodies, he added.

Sharma said these decisions will help in fulfilling the state government's resolution of providing 1 lakh government jobs this year and 4 lakh in 5 years.

Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister of State Otaram Dewasi, Jaipur MP Manju Sharma, public representatives, senior officials were also present in the event. PTI AG RPA