Rajasthan CM expresses grief over loss of lives in Jhalawar school collapse incident

Jaipur, Jul 25 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday condoled the loss of lives in the school roof collapse incident in Jhalawar district that left four students dead.

Seventeen others were injured in the incident that took place in the morning when the children were gathering for morning prayers.

Sharma said on X that "The concerned officials have been directed to ensure proper treatment of the injured children".

"May God grant a place to the departed divine souls in his lotus feet and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this immense sorrow," the chief minister said.

Leader of Opposition Tikaram Jully also expressed grief over the incident.