Rajasthan CM flags off 150 new police vehicles

Jaipur, Mar 27 (PTI) As a part of strengthening law and order in the state, Rajasthan Police has received 150 new vehicles, with Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagging off the new vehicles on Thursday.

Sharma flagged off 150 new police vehicles from the programme 'Sankalp Samaroh of Security and Ease of Living' organised at Jawahar Circle as part of the Rajasthan Day programme series.

According to the official statement, the state government is continuously working towards strengthening the law and order. For this, all the necessary resources are being provided to the police force.

In this sequence, these new vehicles included in the police force will strengthen the security system for the common people in the state.

During the programme, Sharma met the policemen and enquired about their well-being.

Director General of Police U. R. Sahoo and Additional Chief Secretary Anand Kumar were also present on this occasion. PTI AG HIG HIG