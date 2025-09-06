Rajasthan CM flags off 160 new RSRTC buses

Jaipur, Sep 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday flagged off 160 new buses of the state transport corporation and launched a super luxury bus service from Jaipur to Kathgodam in Uttarakhand.

The event was held at Amar Jawan Jyoti in Jaipur. Speaking on the occasion, Sharma said the state is steadily moving forward on the path of progress with expansion of safe, organised and modern transport facilities for the public.

"The state government's priority is to ensure that every facility reaches the last person in society. The operation of new buses will help manage the increasing traffic pressure and provide better transport facilities to the people," he was quoted as saying in a statement.

Sharma said the Jaipur-Kathgodam service will benefit devotees visiting Baba Neem Karoli Dham (Kainchi Dham), a prominent spiritual destination.

He said that since last year, the state government has initiated bus services to religious destinations such as Ayodhya, Govardhan, Salasar Balaji, Ramdeora, Shrinathji, Shri Karni Mata and Kaila Devi.

Before the launch, the chief minister performed the traditional rituals and inspected the new fleet.

According to the announcement made in the state budget, Rajasthan State Road Transport Corporation (RSRTC) procured 160 Blue Line Express buses, which have been allocated to 12 depots, including Vaishali Nagar, Vidhyadhar Nagar, Shahpura (Jaipur), Hindaun, Dausa, Ajmer, Ajaymeru, Kotputli, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur and Bhilwara, the statement said.