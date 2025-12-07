Rajasthan CM flags off Army marathon to honour ex-servicemen

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off "Honour Run", a marathon organised by the Indian Army's South Western Command to honour the valour and sacrifice of ex-servicemen.

The marathon began from Albert Hall in Jaipur, where the chief minister was joined by South Western Army Commander Lt Gen Manjinder Singh and former Navy Chief Admiral Madhvendra Singh.

Addressing participants at the event, Sharma said the large turnout of enthusiastic youths in the winter reflected the public's deep respect for armed forces.

"This run is dedicated to our martyrs. The Honour Run pays tribute to those brave soldiers who devoted their entire lives to the motherland," the chief minister said.

He said every citizen has a duty to respect the Army, and programmes like these are not mere formalities but an important lesson for the younger generation.

Security arrangements were tightened around Albert Hall, with heavy deployment of Army personnel and extensive traffic diversions. Barricades were placed at multiple points and several routes.

The marathon featured three categories -- 5, 10 and 21 kilometres.

People from all age groups participated in the marathon.