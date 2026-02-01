Rajasthan CM flags off marathon in Jaipur, urges youth to join Fit India campaign

Jaipur, Feb 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday flagged off a marathon and urged the youth to actively participate in the government's Fit India campaign by adopting a healthy lifestyle.

Addressing participants at the event, Sharma said waking up early, running and regular exercise help keep the body healthy and energised throughout the day.

He said a healthy lifestyle is an effective way to engage with the Fit India Movement and appealed to young people to make physical fitness a part of their daily routine and contribute to the development of the state and the country.

"Young people are a vital pillar of the nation's future and are setting new benchmarks in various fields," he said.

He said the state government over the past two years has created opportunities for youth in areas such as sports, employment and skill development.

"Our youth are not only becoming job seekers but also job creators," Sharma said, adding that the government is working with commitment to fulfil the aspirations of young people.

The chief minister flagged off the AU Jaipur marathon from Ramniwas Bagh and later felicitated Mahant Nareshpuri Maharaj and actor Milind Soman who were also present on the occasion, along with a large number of participants.