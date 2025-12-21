Rajasthan CM flags off 'Run for Jaipur' marathon

Jaipur, Dec 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma flagged off the 'Run for Jaipur' marathon here on Sunday from the Albert Hall.

Speaking at the marathon, the chief minister also highlighted the significance of abiding by traffic rules to prevent road accidents.

"Our lives are invaluable. Wearing helmets and seatbelts while driving should be mandatory to ensure safety," Sharma said. A momentary lapse in attention could lead to fatal accidents, he added.

Sharma said that such events play a crucial role in raising awareness about traffic regulations. He said that active participation from the youth would help spread the message of road safety more effectively across society. PTI SDA SKY SKY