Rajasthan CM, former CM condemn Pahalgam terror attack

Jaipur, Apr 22 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot condemned the terror attack on tourists at Pahalgam in south Kashmir on Tuesday.

"The cowardly terrorist attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, is highly condemnable. My condolences are with the bereaved families in this hour of immense grief," Sharma said.

He expressed condolences on the death and wished speedy recovery of the injured.

Several people were killed and at least 20 injured as terrorists opened fire at tourists in a resort at Baisaran Valley in Pahalgam on Tuesday morning.

Gehlot said the whole country is united against terrorists and stands completely with the victims and their families.

"I express my deepest sympathy for them. I wish for the speedy recovery of the injured," the Congress leader said. PTI SDA RUK RUK