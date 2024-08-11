Rajasthan CM, former CM express grief over demise of former foreign minister Natwar Singh

Jaipur, Aug 11 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot have expressed grief over the demise of former foreign minister Natwar Singh.

Chief Minister Sharma expressed his grief saying, "The news of the demise of former foreign minister of the Government of India, Padma Vibhushan awardee Natwar Singh is extremely sad." He further said, "I pray to Lord Shri Ram to give place to the departed soul in his feet and give strength to the bereaved family in this hour of grief. Om Shanti!" Former CM Gehlot said, "I pray to god to give peace to the departed soul and courage to the family members." PTI AG MNK MNK