Rajasthan CM Gehlot blames Centre for Kota airport construction delays

Kota (Rajasthan), Sep 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday blamed the Centre for delays in construction of the proposed greenfield airport in Kota.

Advertisment

He also accused Lok Sabha Speaker and local MP Om Birla of not playing a positive role for the airport's development for fear of the credit going to the state's Congress government.

Gehlot on Thursday inspected the site of the proposed Kota greenfield airport in Shambupura village of Bundi district and discussed the progress of the work with officials.

Claiming that the state government is committed to building the airport, Gehlot said the Urban Improvement Trust (Kota) transferred 34 hectares to the Airports Authority of India for free. The first instalment of Rs 21.13 crore for the diversion of forest land was also released to the forest department.

Advertisment

Despite these steps, the Centre has not begun work on the project, he alleged.

The chief minister also urged Birla, the Kota-Bundi MP, to make efforts so that the work can take off.

"The hurdles are being raised for forest land and it may be that Om Birlaji and they (Union government) feel why credit for the airport should go to the state government. So, they won't allow the work to move forward," Gehlot told reporters.

Advertisment

The veteran Congress leader said Birla's first duty is to get the work started as soon as possible.

He added that if the norms need to be amended, Birla should get it done as he holds the Speaker's seat and no one would decline his request.

Gehlot, who was accompanied by Urban Development & Housing Minister Shanti Dhariwal and Kota Collector OP Bunkar, said tourist inflow to Kota and Hadouti will only be possible when there is an airport in Kota. PTI COR SZM