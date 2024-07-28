Rajasthan CM, Gehlot congratulate Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde for appointment as governor

Jaipur, Jul 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and former chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Sunday congratulated Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde for being appointed as Rajasthan Governor.

Bagde's appointment was announced by the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Saturday night.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to senior BJP leader, former Speaker of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde on being appointed as the Governor of Rajasthan," Sharma said in a post shared on X.

"Under your patronage and guidance, Rajasthan state will rapidly progress towards becoming a developed Rajasthan, " he said.

Bagde will replace Kalraj Mishra who assumed the responsibility of Rajasthan governor on September 9, 2019.

Former CM Ashok Gehlot also extended his congratulations to Bagde on X and said that he was fortunate to have worked with Kalraj Mishra.

Mishra's tenure was unforgettable, Gehlot said and added that he has benefited from his long political experience. PTI SDA SKY SKY