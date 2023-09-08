Rajasthan CM Gehlot describes BJP's 'parivartan yatras' as 'flop show'

Jaipur, Sep 8 (PTI) Describing the BJP's 'parivartan yatras' in Rajasthan as a "flop show", Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said leaders of the opposition party are now resorting to making false allegations.

The BJP is taking out 'parivartan yatras', covering all 200 assembly segments in Rajasthan where assembly elections are due later this year.

Speaking to reporters in Tonk, Gehlot said, "The BJP's yatras are flopping ... Their yatras will flop in the future also because they did not do anything for four-and-a-half years." He further said, "These people are now making false allegations against us (Congress government). They have no substance, the public is understanding everything." Gehlot also claimed that BJP leaders are unable to tolerate criticism.

"We don't have ego like these BJP people. They cannot tolerate criticism," he said.

The senior Congress leader added, "If you criticise on the basis of facts and truth, then we welcome it because it benefits us and the public. If there is any criticism, then we should keep ego aside and analyse the truth behind the criticism. If it is true, then you take a decision so that the people benefit." PTI AG SZM