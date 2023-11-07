Rajasthan CM Gehlot should have resigned over 'red diary': Amit Shah

Jaipur, Nov 7 (PTI) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday said Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot should have resigned over the "red diary", which a sacked minister had alleged contained details of financial irregularities.

Addressing a campaign rally in Rajasthan's Makrana ahead of the November 25 assembly polls, Shah said that before asking for votes, the chief minister should disclose to the people of the state what is written in the "red diary".

The senior BJP leader said he had met some communists at the airport and asked about their Rajasthan plans and they refused to visit the state because the colour of their flag is red.

"They told me that Gehlot gets angry on seeing the colour red," Shah said, in the context of the "red diary" which, according to the allegation of sacked minister Rajendra Gudha, contained details of illegal financial transactions of the chief minister.

Chief Minister Gehlot should have resigned over the "red diary" instead of taking action against his minister, Shah said.

Earlier in the day, the senior BJP leader addressed a rally in Kuchaman. PTI SDA SMN