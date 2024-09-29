Rajasthan CM gives nod to investment promotion scheme

Jaipur, Sep 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma gave approval for the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme-2024 during a cabinet meeting on Sunday.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, while briefing the media about the decisions, said that the government aims to attract maximum investment for the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit scheduled to be held from December 9 to 11.

In this context, the cabinet approved the Rajasthan Investment Promotion Scheme 2024 (RIPS-2024), which she stated is the most attractive investment promotion scheme in the country in terms of incentives for investors.

She said necessary provisions have been made in RIPS-2024 to attract investment.

"The minimum investment limit for incentives under the Standard Services Package in RIPS-2024 has been reduced from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore. For tourism units, it has been further reduced to Rs 10 crore," the deputy CM said.

New and emerging sectors like aero and space, defense, drones, semiconductors, agri-tech and waste recycling have also been included in the policy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said from now on, recruitment for Class IV positions and drivers in Rajasthan will be conducted through written examinations instead of only interviews.

"To bring transparency and uniformity in recruitments, it has been decided to increase the educational qualification for Class IV service and equivalent posts from 5th and 8th class pass to 10th and instead of conducting their recruitment through interview, it has been decided to conduct written examination by Rajasthan Staff Selection Board," he said.

Similarly, he said, it has been decided to increase the educational qualification for recruitment to the post of driver from 8th class pass to 10th pass.

Several other decisions were also taken in the meeting.