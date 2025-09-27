Rajasthan CM, governor condole ex-minister Nandlal Meena's demise

Jaipur, Sep 27 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and Governor Haribhau Bagde on Saturday condoled the demise of former minister Nandlal Meena (79), father of present Revenue Minister Hemant Meena.

In his condolence message, the chief minister said the late leader will always be remembered for his remarkable contributions during his public and political life, and prayed for peace of the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss.

Bagde also expressed grief over the passing of the former minister, and prayed to the almighty to grant peace to the departed soul and courage to the family in this difficult time.

Nandlal Meena, a prominent tribal leader, passed away at a hospital in Ahmedabad after prolonged illness. His last rites will be performed in Pratapgarh on September 28. PTI AG SVN ARI