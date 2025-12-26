Rajasthan CM hits back at Gehlot over Aravalli remarks, says no tampering will be allowed

Jaipur, Dec 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday hit back at Congress leader Ashok Gehlot over his statements on the Aravalli mountain range, asserting that his government will not allow any tampering with the ecologically sensitive region.

Sharma alleged that it was during Congress regimes that extensive mining activity took place in the Aravalli area and questioned who had altered the definition of the mountain range in 2002-03 and 2009-10.

"Who changed the definition of Aravallis and how many mining leases were issued in the region during those years?" the chief minister asked, accusing the Congress of spreading misinformation.

Sharma said, "Our government is committed to protecting the Aravalli range and no kind of tampering will be allowed in the region." He claimed that during the Congress rule, even stone and sand mining was allowed in the Aravalli region, and said Gehlot was "only creating noise and spreading rumours".

Sharma also accused Congress leaders of misleading the public on several issues, including the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

"When we brought the CAA, they created panic by spreading rumours, but our government implemented it and also gave land titles to displaced people," he said.

Referring to Congress's criticism over issues such as electoral processes and citizenship verification, Sharma said his government would not allow illegal immigrants to stay in the state.

Taking a swipe at Gehlot, Sharma said the former chief minister was trying to remain relevant through social media posts, adding that accountability would be ensured.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement of "Na Khauga-Na Khane Dunga", Sharma said anyone found guilty of corruption will have to return what he has taken. PTI AG APL APL