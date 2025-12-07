Rajasthan CM holds meet with ministers, BJP MLAs to review govt work, party outreach

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday held a meeting with members of the Council of Ministers and BJP legislators at his residence to review government work, political outreach and preparations for upcoming programmes marking the government's two years in office.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Dr Premchand Bairwa, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel, Chief Whip Jogeshwar Garg and other ministers and MLAs attended the meeting.

Sharma told the legislators that every public representative is accountable to the people and must prioritise fulfilling public expectations. He said the government, guided by the principle of inclusive development, had allocated budget funds to all 200 Assembly constituencies in its two budgets.

He said a 15-day programme has been planned to mark the government's second anniversary on December 15.

"Such organisational and government events offer MLAs opportunities to connect with workers and public," he said.

Sharma asked legislators to stay in their constituencies during these programmes and convey details of development work carried out by the state government.

The CM said the present government had achieved far more in two years than the previous Congress government did in five.

Sharma highlighted key decisions such as the Yamuna water agreement and the Ramjal Setu Link Project, which he said would ensure greater water availability in the state.

He said that the Rising Rajasthan Global Investment Summit held in the government's first year had resulted in MoUs worth Rs 35 lakh crore, of which projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore had already begun taking shape.

Sharma urged MLAs to maintain strong engagement with people and party workers, undertake regular visits across different parts of their constituencies, gather feedback and induct new individuals into the organisation.

He asked them to publicise the government's welfare work and prepare for the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections.

Earlier, Sharma also held a meeting with former district presidents, former MLAs, mayors, chairpersons, dairy and cooperative leaders to discuss preparations for the upcoming municipal and panchayati raj elections and review organisational responsibilities.

Sharma said every party worker would be entrusted with responsibility along with due respect, and added that the party was working to ensure proper representation of all sections in organisational and election processes.

The CM asked workers to take the government's work of the past two years to the public as preparations begin for local body and panchayat elections.

He said sufficient budget had been provided for development across all Assembly constituencies.

BJP state president Madan Rathore, former leader of opposition Rajendra Rathore, former party state president Ashok Parnami also attended the meeting. PTI SDA SKY SKY