Rajasthan CM holds pre-budget meeting with medical, health sector representatives

Jaipur, Jun 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Tuesday held a pre-budget meeting with representatives from the health sector and medical institutions at his office here.

While addressing the meeting, Sharma said in the upcoming budget, along with the roadmap of five years, the vision of a ‘Developed Rajasthan-2047’ will also be included.

He said that if the action plan is made keeping in mind the future demand, then there will be proper allocation of resources and the vision can also be fulfilled.

The suggestions given by the expert representatives will be considered positively and by including these suggestions, a public welfare budget will be brought for the people of the state, Sharma said.

He said that the good health of the people of Rajasthan is the first priority of the state government and by expanding and strengthening health services, the state government is realising the concept of ‘Ayushman Rajasthan’.

The chief minister said that the state government has done remarkable work in the field of medicine in its short tenure of six months.

In the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, Rajasthan stood first in the country in various parameters of health. Also, more than 10,000 wellness centres have been converted into Ayushman Arogya Mandir, he said.

In the meeting, Deputy Chief Minister and finance minister Diya Kumari said that the basis of democracy is good governance and the state government is working towards ensuring participation of every section, which will strengthen the concept of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas'.

In a statement, she said that the state government is moving towards making the health system strong, accessible and sensitive so that health can be brought to the forefront in the development concept.

She said that the state government has strengthened health services through innovation in its short tenure.

She said that every possible effort will be made to ensure the availability of health services to the general public.

She said that no shortage of financial resources will be there to make Rajasthan healthy and prosperous.

The Rajasthan government will present its budget in the second week of July.