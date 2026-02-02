Rajasthan CM holds public hearing, warns officials against laxity in grievance redressal

Jaipur, Feb 2 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma held a public hearing at his official residence here on Monday, directing officials to ensure prompt redressal of public grievances. He warned that any laxity in addressing public concerns would not be tolerated.

The chief minister said the state government is implementing various welfare schemes and programmes to ensure quality relief reaches the last person in the queue. He said public welfare remains at the core of the government's policies and intentions.

Sharma made it clear that strict action would be taken against officials and employees who fail to work in accordance with the spirit of public service.

During the public hearing, the chief minister heard complaints related to departments, including rural development and Panchayati Raj, labour, agriculture, home and revenue among others.