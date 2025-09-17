Rajasthan CM inaugurates 'Namo Exhibition' on PM Modi's birthday

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday inaugurated 'Namo Exhibition' at Jawahar Kala Kendra here on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The exhibition showcases significant decisions, innovations, and milestones from the prime minister's life. Various stalls in the exhibition highlighted flagship initiatives of the government, including Make in India, Digital India and Vocal for Local.

Operation Sindoor and the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya were also part of the highlights in the exhibition.

Sharma visited the stalls, interacted with ex-servicemen, young entrepreneurs and workers present at the venue. During the programme, an artist also made a live sketch of the chief minister.

Earlier, Sharma participated in the 'Swachhata Hi Seva' programme at City Park in Mansarovar, where he joined a cleanliness drive and planted saplings.

Extending greetings on behalf of the people of Rajasthan, Sharma conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi and prayed for his good health. PTI SDA APL HIG