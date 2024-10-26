Rajasthan CM inaugurates revamped Terminal-1 of Jaipur airport

Jaipur, Oct 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Saturday inaugurated the revamped Terminal-1 of Jaipur International Airport, reopening the terminus for passengers after almost 11 years.

Advertisment

After inaugurating the terminal, the Chief Minister said the Jaipur International Airport is playing an important role in the development journey of Rajasthan. The state government is strengthening the aviation sector, he noted.

The inauguration of Terminal 1 is a symbol of the state's development and progress, Sharma said.

In a statement, Sharma said that this first international terminal of Rajasthan will provide better services to passengers with modern facilities and will play an important role in attracting international investment in Rajasthan.

Advertisment

This terminal has been modernized and reopened for passengers after almost 11 years. Terminal-1 is a confluence of development and heritage. Here 10 'immigration counters' have been set up in the departure area and 14 in the arrival area. There will also be 10 check-in counters.

Apart from this, passengers will get facilities like duty-free outlet, medical room, 24-hour ambulance service and lounge.

Sharma said that the current passenger capacity of Jaipur airport is about 65 lakh which will increase to 3.80 crore in the coming time. This will create employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

Advertisment

The chief minister said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen the aviation sector in the state. "It is our endeavor to ensure easy access to every part of the state by air just like road and rail. For this, helipads will be constructed in all the border districts of the state as well as all the district headquarters and other major places to facilitate air travel". PTI AG MR