Rajasthan CM inaugurates service camps, celebrates PM Modi's birthday with Seva Pakhwada

Jaipur, Sep 17 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, hard work and selfless service have transformed the lives of people across the country.

He said that the state government has organised urban service camps and rural service camps to mark the Prime Minister's birthday and initiated a "Seva Pakhwada".

"These camps aim to provide relief to the most marginalised sections of society, bringing about a significant change in their lives," he said.

The chief minister launched the urban service camps from Malviya Nagar in Jaipur and also inaugurated the 'Namo Exhibition' at the Jawahar Kala Kendra to celebrate Modi's birthday.

At the Jawahar Kala Kendra, Sharma inaugurated the 'Namo Exhibition,' which showcases key initiatives and innovations led by Prime Minister Modi. The exhibition features stalls on programmes such as Make in India, Digital India, Vocal for Local, along with significant decisions like the Ram Temple construction and Operation Sindoor.

He participated in the "Swachhata Hi Seva" campaign at City Park in Mansarovar, where he took part in cleanliness activities and planted a sapling.

In the inaugural ceremony of the service camps, Sharma conveyed birthday wishes to Prime Minister Modi.

"Over the past 11 years, Modi's government has undertaken historic initiatives for the nation's welfare. Under his leadership, India has become the world's fourth-largest economy and is on its way to becoming the third-largest," he said.

Sharma said that Modi's leadership has culminated in the completion of long-awaited projects like the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and the revocation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that through Operation Sindoor against terror camps in Pakistan, the Modi government has taken strong measures against those who attack the dignity of women.

Sharma said the urban service camps are in line with Modi's vision of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas".

Later in the day, he launched a rural service camp in Bassi near Jaipur.

The urban and rural service camps will offer various services, including health camps, distribution of UID cards, and animal health camps.

On the other hand, BJP state president Madan Rathore took part in the 'Seva Pakhwada' campaign in Jaipur, starting with a cleanliness drive at the Hawa Mahal.

Rathore wished Prime Minister Modi on his birthday and led a drive encouraging citizens to maintain cleanliness.

Later, Rathore visited a blood donation camp at Rameshwar Garden on Sikar Road and encouraged donors. PTI SDA HIG