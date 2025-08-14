Rajasthan CM interacts with BSF personnel at Kodewala outpost on India-Pak border

Bikaner, Aug 14 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday visited the Kodewala border outpost in Bikaner on the India-Pakistan border and interacted with the Border Security Force (BSF) personnel ahead of Independence Day.

Sharma commended their role in securing India's borders, including guarding the India-Pakistan and India-Bangladesh borders.

The chief minister expressed his admiration for the bravery and determination of the BSF personnel, saying that they perform duties with courage and in harsh climate conditions.

He also extended Independence Day wishes to the soldiers and praised their contribution during the 1971 India-Pakistan war as well as their role in Operation Sindoor.

"The CM said that the BSF has always worked closely with local communities and authorities to improve social welfare, and their contributions extend beyond national security," a release said.

He also mentioned Rajasthan's efforts, inspired by the Swachh Bharat Mission and other national campaigns, including Mission Hariyalo Rajasthan, which aims to plant 10 crore trees, with over 9.12 crore already planted this year.

Sharma pointed out the government's focus on the modernisation of the paramilitary forces and making India self-reliant in defence. He also lauded efforts to strengthen border infrastructure and connectivity.

During his visit, Sharma took a tour of the Kodewala post, observing the border through binoculars and receiving updates on defence equipment like anti-drone systems.

Female personnel at the post tied a rakhi to the chief minister, symbolising the bond of protection and unity.

Later, Sharma flagged off a Tiranga Yatra at Nal in Bikaner which was organised ahead of Independence Day.

Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and other BJP leaders and party workers were present during this.