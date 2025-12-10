Rajasthan CM invites diaspora to reconnect with roots, invest in state

Jaipur, Dec 10 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Wednesday highlighted the importance of the Rajasthani diaspora in bolstering the state's development and invited them to visit their homeland at least twice a year to remain connected with their roots, officials said.

Sharma made these remarks at the 'Pravasi Rajasthani Divas' programme here.

In the past two years, significant progress has been made in various sectors, particularly addressing the water crisis, he said.

"Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, we raised the issue of water scarcity and assured that Rajasthan will not face any further problems. Works worth Rs 26,000 crore have been launched in the Ramjal Setu link project. Other water-related initiatives are underway across the state," he said.

Sharma said farmers in 22 districts were now receiving daytime power supply. "We have taken several steps to support the farming community," he said.

He said that the law and order situation has improved, and a 20 per cent reduction in crime rates has been recorded. "Crimes against women have decreased by 10 per cent in the past two years," he claimed.

Referring to paper leak incidents, he reiterated the government was successful in curbing corruption, saying, "In the past two years, not a single paper leak has occurred, a promise we had made to the youths of the state." He added that over 92,000 government jobs had been provided, with recruitment for 1.56 lakh posts in the pipeline.

The chief minister said that robust work has been done in the industrial sector, with over Rs 8 lakh crore worth of projects becoming operational in the last two years.

"We have made significant strides in industrial growth. Every sector in Rajasthan has immense potential, including education, tourism and mining. The state produces 85 different types of minerals," he said, while inviting the Rajasthani diaspora to invest across sectors in the state.

He said more than 24 new policies had been launched and that 20 crore trees had been planted statewide, with nurseries planned in every panchayat.

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade, and Union Minister Piyush Goyal also addressed the event, attended by several industrialists, including the founder of Vedanta, Anil Agarwal. PTI SDA SMV APL