Rajasthan CM launches state-wide pulse polio drive to vaccinate over 1 cr children

Jaipur, Nov 23 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday launched a Sub-National Pulse Polio Campaign in the state's by administering polio drops to children at his residence, officials said.

Sharma urged parents across the state to ensure that all children under the age of five receive the oral polio vaccine.

"This is not just a campaign; it is a step towards securing the future of the coming generations," the chief minister said, stressing that two drops of the vaccine can protect children from a potentially fatal disease.

The campaign aims to vaccinate more than 1.08 crore children up to the age of five, the officials said.

The state has set up 58,823 polio booths, with health workers set to conduct door-to-door visits over the next two days to administer drops to children missing vaccination in the booths.

The health department has also deployed 6,741 transit teams and 8,989 mobile teams to ensure full coverage.

Sharma also unveiled a campaign poster -- 'Do Boond Har Baar, Polio Par Jeet Rahe Barkarar".

Principal Secretary (Medical and Health), Gayatri A Rathore, and several officials were present at the launch event.