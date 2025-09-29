Rajasthan CM lays foundation stone of elevated road project in Jaipur

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Triveni Nagar ROB-Gurjar Ki Thadi elevated road project, aimed at easing traffic congestion and improving connectivity in the state capital, Jaipur.

At a ceremony held at the Triveni Nagar intersection, Sharma performed the groundbreaking rituals alongside chanting of mantras, inspected the project model and directed officials to ensure timely and quality construction.

According to officials, the four-lane elevated road will significantly ease movement on the Gopalpura bypass and reduce traffic pressure in areas such as 10B, New Sanganer Road, Riddhi-Siddhi, and Gurjar Ki Thadi.

It is also expected to improve connectivity to Mansarovar, Ajmer Road and Malviya Nagar.

The 2,160-metre-long and 17.2-metre-wide road will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 218 crore. The project will include 88 pillars, a 20-metre underpass at Mahesh Nagar junction, service roads of 10.5 metres on both sides, utility corridors, and two-metre-wide footpaths with drainage facilities.

Urban Development and Autonomous Governance Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, Greater Deputy Mayor Puneet Karnawat, Jaipur Development Commissioner Anandi, several public representatives, officials and a large number of people attended the event.