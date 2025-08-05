Rajasthan CM lays foundation stone of Rs 350 crore drinking water project in Lalsot

Jaipur, Aug 4 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday laid the foundation stone of the Rs 350 crore Isarda-Dausa drinking water project in Lalsot assembly constituency and said his government was committed to deliver basic amenities to every village in the state.

Speaking at a public function in Dungarpur village, Sharma said the water project will provide clean drinking water to nearly 6.27 lakh people across 302 villages and Lalsot town by 2027.

The project includes the construction of eight clear water reservoirs, five pump houses and over 1,800 km of pipelines, he said.

Targeting the previous Congress government, Sharma said, "Our 1.5 years of governance have achieved more than the last government's five years." He cited examples of expanded irrigation, electricity generation, and employment generation under his administration.

The CM claimed over 75,000 youths were recruited through transparent job fairs and said the government had issued recruitment advertisements for over one lakh posts.

He also said Rs 120 crore worth of other development works had been approved for Lalsot, along with a Rs 116 crore budget provision for local infrastructure, school and hospital upgrades.

Water Supply Minister Kanhaiya Lal alleged "massive corruption" during the previous regime's execution of the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena said compensation would be provided to farmers affected by rains as per norms. PTI AG SKY SKY