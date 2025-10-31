Rajasthan CM leads unity march in Jaipur on Sardar Patel's 150th birth anniversary

Jaipur, Oct 31 (PTI) A unity march was organised in Jaipur on Friday to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma, carrying the tricolour, led the march. Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and a large number of youth, students and members of voluntary organisations participated in the event.

The unity run, flagged off from Gandhi Circle, saw enthusiastic participation from across the state.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister described Sardar Patel as the symbol of India's unity and integrity.

"After independence, when the country had many princely states, the Iron Man united the entire nation through unparalleled courage and smart diplomacy," he said.

He said that Sardar Patel laid the foundation of a strong India, and now it is the responsibility of today's youth to make it a developed India.

The chief minister highlighted his government's focus on youth empowerment, saying that, unlike the previous Congress rule, plagued by paper leak incidents, not a single exam paper has been leaked in the last two years.