Jaipur, Aug 9 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma met Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade here on Friday.

It was a courtesy meeting, officials said.

Sharing a photo of the meeting, Sharma wrote on 'X', "Today I had a cordial meeting with Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagade at Raj Bhavan and had a meaningful discussion with him on various public welfare issues related to the state."